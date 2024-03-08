Kennedy Teacher Among Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A teacher at the Kennedy Community School in St. Joseph is among the semifinalists for this year's Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

An independent panel of 18 people has narrowed the initial field of 159 candidates down to 27 teachers. Among them is Jean Voigt who works for District 742 at Kennedy.

The panel will review the semifinalist portfolios again and review video submissions in mid-March. The panel will select about 10 finalists from the group.

The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Michael Houston, will announce the 60th Minnesota Teacher of the Year at a banquet on May 5th at the St. Paul River Center.

