Kelly Performing with Rev 5: Beatles Tribute Band At Paramount

The Revolution 5

GREAT SHOW THIS WEEKEND AT THE PARAMOUNT

I attended a great show a few years back with this great Beatles tribute band called The Revolution 5...or Rev 5 for short; A fantastic group of musicians who love the music of The Beatles; and what an amazing show it was.

The Revolution 5 MN/Youtube

REV 5 INTERVIEW THIS FRIDAY

I'll be chatting LIVE with REV 5 this Friday morning at 11:40 to Noon on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" to talk about the big show coming up this weekend.

KELLY PERFORMING WITH REV 5

I was honored this year when the group asked me to do a couple numbers with them at their upcoming show at The Paramount, this Saturday night, February 29th.

The show is called "With a little MORE help from our friends."  They will be featuring other great area musicians throughout the show, and it's going to be a fantastic event.

GET TICKETS TODAY

You can get tickets for the show by clicking HERE now.

LISTEN TO "IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES" FROM 10-NOON ON
AM1240 AND 95.3 FM WJON STREAMING AT WWW.WJON.COM

