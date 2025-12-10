AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Kelly Martini, longtime Avon Township treasurer and family child care provider, is running for the Minnesota Senate in District 13.

Martini ran her business for 26 years and serves on the Avon Family Child Care Task Force to help those providers through the legislative action.

She says her campaign will focus on common-sense leadership, fiscal responsibility, and supporting rural communities.

Senate District 13 includes communities in Benton and Stearns counties.

She's seeking the seat of retiring Republican Senator Jeff Howe of Rockville.