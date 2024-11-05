Kelly Brill, 58, Pierz

February 6, 1966 - November 3, 2024

attachment-Kelly Brill loading...

A Celebration of Life for Kelly Brill, age 58, of Pierz, MN will be on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home, Little Falls, MN at 1 PM. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM, also at the funeral home. Kelly passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 3, 2024.

Kelly was born on February 6, 1966, in Arlington, California to Avit and Bonnie (Esping) Schmidt, Sr. She received her associate's degree in Hotel Management from Alexandria Tech. She married Jeffrey Brill on April 4, 1987, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Harding, MN. Kelly worked at Mille Lacs Casino for 24 years. She retired and enjoyed her flowers, crocheting, bowling, going to the sale barn and looking at all the baby animals. She especially loved time with her grandchildren. Kelly had a heart of gold and made everyone feel welcome and loved when they came to their home. She was a very happy person and enjoyed life to the fullest.

Survived by her husband of 37 years, Jeff Brill, Pierz, MN, children, Mike Brill and significant other, Amanda Sauer, Royalton, MN, Brad Brill, Pierz, MN, Chuck Brill, Little Falls, MN, mother, Bonnie Schmidt, grandchildren, Jackson, Jasmine, Leland, AnnMarie, Evan, Maddyson, Aria, Mattie, Memphis, Houston, Isla, brothers and sisters, Kaye Breene, Kevin Esping, Frank (Teri) Schmidt, Michelle (Bruce) Montzka, and Tony (Jamie) Schmidt.

Preceded in death by her father, Avit Schmidt, father-in-law, Richard Brill, brother, Cliff Esping, sister-in-law, Tina, brother-in-law Jerry, and sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Jerry Gwost.