Keith Roth, 54, Richmond, formerly of the Bowlus area

July 30, 1968 - December 28, 2022

Keith Roth, 54 year old resident of Richmond, MN formerly of the Bowlus area died Wednesday, December 28 at Tadd's Lighthouse in Richmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 31 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full notice will follow.