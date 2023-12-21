Keith O. Beckman, 89, Clear Lake

January 21, 1934 - December 19, 2023

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake for Keith O. Beckman, age 89, of Clear Lake who passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Pastor Joshua Reber will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. The Clearwater American Legion Post # 323 will Salute at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Keith Beckman was born on January 21, 1934 in Cokato, Minnesota to Fredoph and Elizabeth (Larson) Beckman. He Served Honorably in the United States Army as a Radar Specialist. Keith married Deloris Kassulker on October 6, 1962 in Spring Lake Park. They moved to Clear Lake in October of 1991. He owned a microwave oven sales and service repair company.

Keith was a Life member of the Kraus Hartig VFW in Spring Lake Park, Life member of the Clearwater American Legion and Clear Lake Lions. He was also involved with the Boy Scouts of America for 18 years, Camp New Hope Board of Directors, and Appointed to the Dist. 5M7 Governors Cabinet.

He bowled for many years, also hunted, fished, golfed, traveled and wintered in Mission, TX

Keith is survived by his wife, Deloris; children, Kerri (Brian) Welch of Clear Lake, Todd Beckman of Pine City, Leah Beckman (Mark Ziebol) of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Patrick Slusar, Marissa (Jon) Dye, Mackenzie (Brandon) Belshiem, Martina (Rylie) Sauter Sajen Moeller; seven great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia Olynyk.