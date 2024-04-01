Keith E. John, 61, Foley

July 28, 1962 - March 31, 2024

Services will be at a later date for Keith Evan John age, 61, who died at The Gardens of Foley on Easter Morning, March 31,2024 where he was a resident.

He was born on July 28, 1962, at Cheverly, MD, the son of Byron Lee and JoAnne (Rigney) John. He grew up in St, Cloud, MN. Over the years, he worked 15 years as an over the road truck driver. Prior to that he worked in warehousing as a shift or crew leader. He was avid about music, golf, and water skiing. He loved all sports and especially hockey in his youth. His passion for sports, he passed on to his children. He also loved a good cigar, a glass of scotch, and grilling. Playing board games, playing cards, spending time with family, friends, and sharing stories were important to him.

He was preceded in death by his father Byron John.

He is survived by; two sons, Joshua John of Luxemburg, MN, and Jared (Nicole) John of Foley, MN; two grandchildren, Ilaria Martinez of Summerset, WI, and Declen John of Foley, MN; his mother, JoAnn John of St. Cloud; one brother, Carl John of St. Augusta and one sister, Elizabeth John of Minneapolis, MN; nieces Courtney (Naomi) Deschanel for St. Cloud, MN, nephew Brandon John of Minneapolis, MN, and great niece Salem Deschanel of St. Cloud, MN.