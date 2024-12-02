Keith A. Krych, 73, Pierz

September 27, 1951 - November 30, 2024

Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls for Keith A. Krych, age 73, who passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family. Pastor Kari Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Keith was born on September 27, 1951 in Little Falls to Stanley and Mary (Pulak) Krych. He graduated from Pierz Healy High in 1969. Keith was united in marriage to Mary DuIian on April 7, 1978. He worked for various construction jobs for 20 years and then was a restoration carpenter for Steam Brothers, retiring in 2011. Keith enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the casino, spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed playing hand and foot games with his “princess” and he never turned down a beer because they were just “so damn good”. Most importantly, his grandchildren were some of his favorite people. Keith was so proud to be their Papa.

Keith is survived by his wife, Mary of Pierz; daughters, Kelly (Andy) Thomas of Pierz and Jenny Krych of Sartell; grandchildren, Alexis, Vanessa and Julian; and siblings, Evelyn Vannett of Stacy and Ronald Krych of Little Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father in law, Emmy and Anthony Dulian; brother, Donald Krych; sister in law, Madge Krych; brothers in law, Richard Dulian, Anthony Dulian, David Anderson, and Marvin Vannett; nephews, Kenneth Vannett and Mathew Dulian; and uncle and special friend, Julian Pulak.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

The family would like to thank the staff at CHI hospice, especially Amanda, Candis, and Stacy for all of their care.