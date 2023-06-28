Keith A. Houle, 87, Becker

May 17, 1936 - June 25, 2023

attachment-Keith Houle loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake for Keith A. Houle, 87 who passed away Sunday at his home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and there will be a private family burial at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Keith was born May 17, 1936 in Bottineau, ND to Aloysuis and Lillian (Dostaler) Houle. He married Bonnie Awalt on February 14, 1957 in Dunseith, ND. He has been a resident in Becker for over 50 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree. He was a hard worker and was employed as a truck driver for Ward Transfer and Lakeville Motor Express for over 45 years, before retiring in 1999. Keith was a man of faith and was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Twins, and made it a point to always be on time. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Keith is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Becker; children, Daniel (Beth) Houle of Clear Lake, Vicki (Mike) Deringer of Becker, Susan (Scott) Johnson of Becker, Jeanne (Lynn) Cox of Becker, Kevin (Christy) Houle of Big Lake, Kristen (Louie) Miller of Elk River, Tony (Michelle) Houle of Clear Lake; siblings, Shirley (Norman) Vandal of Jamestown, ND, Sharon Houle of Mayville, ND, Emma Jean Houle of Indianapolis, IN, Gary (Roberta) Houle of Minneapolis, Allen Houle of FL, Ronald (Janet) Houle of FL, Pamela Hagen of FL,; 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Houle; siblings, Kenneth Houle, Doreen Deschene, Joann Roerick and Michael Houle.