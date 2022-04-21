Kedrick “Rick” Daas, 88, Clear Lake

September 5, 1933 - April 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Kedrick “Rick” Daas, 88, who passed away Monday at the Annandale Care Center. Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday morning. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Rick was born September 5, 1933 in Urbank, MN to Frank & Eva (Theonnes) Daas. He lived in New Brighton most of his life and moved to Clear Lake in 2000. Rick married Leora “Lee” Budahn on June 20, 1953 at Sacred Heart Church in Urbank, MN. He worked as a truck driver for Proctor & Gamble, and the Fisher Nut Co. for over 40 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. Rick enjoyed his hobby farm, working on old tractors, and traveling. He was strong, supportive and passionate about his faith.

Survivors include his sons, Wesley of Coon Rapids, Ronald (Pamela) of Shoreview, Jerry of Rockford, and Jeffrey (Stacy Olson) of Centerville; siblings, Pat of St. Paul, Al of Clear Lake, Delleen Klimek of Alexandria, Juliana Pomeranz of Garfield, Bernadette Berman of Alexandria, Imogeane Niemiac of Waldorf, MD, and Madonna Witt of Scappose, OR; 11 grandchildren, Mike, Stacy, Brandy, Chris, Wendy, Joseph, Jennifer, Jesse, Justin, Caryn and Megan and 19 great grandchildren. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lee on January 21, 2018; son, James; daughter in law, Linda; brothers, Leander and Cyril; and one great grandchild.