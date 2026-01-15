May 9, 1953 – January 9, 2026

Kay enjoyed gifting; to her friends and their families, and strangers through service programs at Christmas. She was kind and compassionate and did random acts of kindness by surprising friends with flower bouquets and unique gifts, donating clothes to different organizations, and purchasing Thanksgiving meals which she personally delivered.

When Kay began thinking about retirement it became remarkably clear – it would involve children. Kay became a Foster Grandparent nine years ago and found it fulfilling both professionally and personally. She was a beloved presence in the infant room at a nearby child care center, and was known lovingly as Miss Kay.

Kay was born in Belmont, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Helen (Klinge) Heins. She grew up in Mineral Point, WI, graduated from Mineral Point High School and earned a B.A. Degree at the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse. She went on to obtain her Master’s Degree in College Student Personnel. Kay loved her Packers! After settling in St. Cloud, Kay worked for Tri-CAP, the State of Minnesota, PIC 5, the St. Cloud School District, and as a volunteer for the Foster Grandparents Program. Kay was a member at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Kay is survived by her brothers; Bill (Margaret) Heins, Bob (Nancy) Heins, Don (Merrie) Heins, sister-in-law Chris Heins, many loving nieces and nephews, and an eclectic, close group of friends including Mary Cheryl, Sandy, Gail, and Arlys.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Helen Heins, her stepmother, Gladys Heins, and her brother, Tom Heins.

Kay would suggest memorials be sent to the University of Minnesota Foundation for the benefit of the International Hearing Foundation, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Catholic Charities Foster Grandparent Program, or any organization that serves children.

Memorial service will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, on Monday, January 26, 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at the Church at 10:00 am.