May 14, 1949 – November 20, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Kathy Alexis Nuernberg (Farwell), age 76, passed away on November 20, 2025, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kathy was born on May 14, 1949, in Deadwood, South Dakota to Lee and Gladys Farwell. Kathy graduated from Deadwood High School, and Later, earned her CDL to drive in the trucking industry. Kathy then went on to work in the law industry for several years. Her other careers also included transporting students as a school bus driver, and working evenings in bars and restaurants. Kathy always had a strong work ethic.

Kathy enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing. She was never one to leave the lake early. She loved taking a ride in her convertible and listening to country classics. At home, she loved watching Hallmark Christmas movies. Kathy will be missed by all those that knew her.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Donald Nuernberg; sons, Shawn and Chad; daughter, Shannon. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren and great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren, along with many other relatives. She also leaves at home two canine companions, Lexee and CiCi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and her miniature pinscher, Bailey.