Kathryn Ann (Barnhart) Calligure, 73, Sauk Rapids

August 11, 1951 - May 31, 2025

Benson Funeral Home Benson Funeral Home loading...

Kathy Calligure, age 73, of Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House due to complications from a stroke.

A service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN, on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior.

Kathy was born on August 11, 1951, in Oshkosh, WI, to Herbert and Jean (Winsor) Barnhart. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, MN, in 1969. After completing two years at Rochester Junior College, she earned a bachelor's degree in music education from St. Cloud State University. Kathy dedicated her career to teaching elementary music in the St. Cloud School District, retiring in 2015, with time away from the classroom to raise her young children.

On July 19, 1975, she married Fred Calligure. They were married for nearly 46 years, until his death on May 14, 2021. Together they were blessed with two children: a son, Greg, and a daughter, Gina.

Kathy deeply loved her family and was always there for them. She was a natural caregiver—always making sure family and friends felt supported and loved. Her relationship with God was important to her, and she strived to reflect His love in how she lived. She was actively involved in her church community and served faithfully as a table leader for Bible Study Fellowship. She will be immensely missed.

Kathy is survived by her son, Greg Calligure of Missouri City, TX; daughter, Gina (Jacob) Anderson of Anápolis, Brazil; sister, Karen (Rich) Seavert of Redwood Falls, MN; brother, Kevin (Brook) Barnhart of Luverne, MN; and grandchildren, Oliver, Ari, Gabriel, and Sofia Anderson, and Andrew Calligure.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents; and her daughter-in-law, Anouchka.