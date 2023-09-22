Kathryn A. Schramel-Payne, 63, St. Cloud

March 30, 1960 - September 21, 2023

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Kathryn Ann Schramel-Payne age 63 of St. Cloud. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. The visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Daniel Funeral Home.

Kathy was born on March 30, 1960, in St. Cloud, the daughter of Edmund J. and Helen B. (Finch) Schramel. She attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1978. She then worked a brief time at St. Scholastica Nursing Home in the kitchen. She lived in St. Cloud her entire life where she raised her daughter Sarah. Kathy worked 27 years for CentraCare as a nurse’s aide at various locations, retiring in 2022.

She enjoyed doing diamond art painting, and spending time with her family and friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by her dad on August 30, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter Sarah Klein; her mother, Helen Schramel; one sister, Debra Dominguez; two brothers, Edmund Schramel and Gary Schramel; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.