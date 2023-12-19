Kathleen Virnig, 79, St. Cloud

May 14, 1944 - December 19, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Kathleen Virnig age 79 of St. Cloud. She died on December 19, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice at St. Augusta, MN. The Reverend Thomas Knobloch will be the celebrant. Entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4 P.M.to 7 P.M. on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud with Parish Prayers at 4 P.M. and visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

Kathleen was born on May 14, 1944 in Brooklyn N.Y., the daughter of William and Sarah (McDonnell) O’Brien. She grew up in Brooklyn the youngest of six children. She graduated from Bishop McDonald High School in Brooklyn in 1961 and Kings County School of Nursing where she earned her Registered Nursing degree. She later met her husband to be while working in the Emergency Room at Kings County Hospital. She was united in marriage to Norman L. Virnig on October 7, 1967 at St. Aidan’s Catholic Church on Long Island, NY.

In 1968, they moved to St. Paul, MN where Norman practiced medicine and Kathleen raised their five children. Kathleen went back to College at St. Thomas University where she earned and Bacholar of Arts Degree in History and Minored in Philosophy and German. The couple made their way to St. Cloud, MN from 1995 to 2014. She was very active in the prolife movement, her faith, and the promotion of the Rosary. Eucharistic Adoration was also very important to her and she frequently prayed between the hours of 1 AM and 3 AM. She helped start the Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at St. Anthony’s in St. Cloud. The pastors at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church (Father Robert Harren and Father Thomas Knobloch) were like family to Kathleen and Norman.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and was the coordinator of their Eucharistic Adoration Chapel.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by, her husband Norman this past February; one son Thomas in 2019; three sisters, Peggy, Loretta, and Patricia and one brother Billy.

She is survived by; her four children, Dawn Virnig, Joy (Doug, MD) Brew, Matthew (Linda) Virnig, and Timothy (Erin) Virnig; 16 grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Arato; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.