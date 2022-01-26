Kathleen Mary Voegtle (Kay), 90, Pierz

August 1, 1931 - January 23, 2022

Kathleen Mary Voegtle (Kay), 90 year-old resident of Pierz, MN died Sunday, January 23 at Horizon Health in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 29 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, January 28 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held at the parish cemetery. A parish prayer will be said at 6:00 P.M. on Friday.

Kay was born Kathleen Mary Charlton on August 3, 1931 in Oak Park, IL to the late John Thomas Charlton and Catherine Ellen Gallagher. Kay attended grammar school at Sacred Heart Catholic in Lombard, IL. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Elmhurst, IL. She met the love of her life, Bernie Voegtle and Kay and Bernie were united in marriage on May 5, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lombard, IL. The couple lived in Elmhurst, IL, Roselle, IL, Lombard, IL, Park Rapids, MN and most recently in Pierz, MN. Kay worked at the following jobs throughout her life: Fannie May Candy in Illinois and as a Paraprofessional in Special Education in Park Rapids, MN. In 1995, Kay received the Distinguished Alumnus award from National Catholic Education Association from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Lombard, IL for her outstanding personal and professional achievements. Kay said, "Sacred Heart School prepared me for the responsibilities of adult life by teaching me to put my faith into action, taking the lessons I learned and making them a part of everyday life."

Kay's relationship with her Lord was important. Receiving Him in the Eucharist was her spiritual nourishment. It is what guided her daily life and was the bedrock of the love she shared with others. Kay's faith and family were especially important to her. She treasured her time raising her nine children. She also enjoyed raising Golden Retriever dogs, knitting and quilting. Her time spent with family held a special place in her heart especially with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was an active participant with Special Olympics in Park Rapids and the Grandparent's Program at Holy Trinity School in Pierz. Kay was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. She will be remembered for her warm smile and gentle heart!

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Bernie (Lora Lee) Voegtle of Superior, WI, Kate (Jim) Dottenwhy of Browerville, MN, Dolly (Bruce) Burlage of Lombard, IL, Timothy Voegtle and (special friend, Jill Darrah) of Des Moines, IA, Mary (Bill) Bibby of Florence, WI, Annette Cozzi of St. Charles, IL, Jeanne (Robert) Gimenez of New Milford, CT, Christine Nelson of Pierz, MN and Eileen Voegtle of Pierz, MN and all of her 31 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Al Talkington of Michigan City, IN and Joseph Zielonski of Lake-in-the-Hills, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Catherine Charlton; husband, Bernie Voegtle, Jr., son, Daniel Joseph Voegtle; four angel grandchildren, Jessica and Jennifer Nelson, Morgan Burlage, Finley Michael Gibson; and sisters, Mary Eileen Talkington and Colleen Zielonski.

Kay's faith, joyous spirit and smile continue to live on through her children and their children.

The family request those attending the visitation to please wear a mask. A mask will be required at the church for the Visitation and Mass.