Katherine “Kay” (Koop) Johnson, 90, Little Falls

July 19, 1934 - December 14, 2024

Katherine "Kay" Ann Johnson, a beloved member of the Little Falls community, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on December 14, 2024, at St. Gabriel's Hospital. A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, December 20, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Lutheran Church, with Rev. Kari Pancoast officiating. Friends and family are invited to visit on Thursday, December 19, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, and again on Friday morning from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Following the service, Katherine will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls: 116 8th Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345, Luther Seminary: 2481 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108 and the Special Olympics: 900 2nd Avenue S #300, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

Katherine was born on July 19, 1934, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to the late Arthur and Mathilda (Newgard) Koop. She cherished her upbringing alongside her four siblings, William, Mary, Gwen, and Lorraine, in the Brainerd area. A proud graduate of Brainerd High School, Kay furthered her education by obtaining her Registered Nursing degree from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1955. In 1956, Katherine married Lynden Johnson, and the couple nurtured a loving family. She dedicated her career to nursing, beginning her journey at Hennepin County Medical Center in and Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis before continuing at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, where she served as a nursing supervisor and later as vice president of nursing. Her passion for nursing and compassionate care led her to pursue additional studies at St. Francis University in Joliet, Illinois, culminating in her graduation from Luther Seminary in Minneapolis in 2002. With a heart for service, she transitioned into hospice care, making a profound impact at Hospice of Minneapolis and CHI Hospice until retiring at the age of 82.

Katherine was a woman of many interests and talents. She found joy in gardening, baking, and enjoying the beauty of the North Shore. She was an avid reader with a penchant for listening to Minnesota Public Radio, and she took delight in cheering on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Special trips to Florida with her nieces and entertaining family and friends brought her immense happiness. A devoted member of Bethel Lutheran Church, she dedicated her time to various community efforts, including Oasis Share A Meal and the Morrison County Food Shelf, I Can Cope, She served on the Bethel Lutheran Church Council and was honored to be one of the first women to receive the Exchange Club's Golden Deeds Award for her outstanding service.

Kay survived by her children, Kelly (Mark) Nagel of St. Cloud, MN, Kraig (Elizabeth) Johnson of Stillwater, MN, Kathy (Richard) Wable of Prince Frederick, MD, and Kirsten (Todd) Sandman of Cumberland, WI; her lifelong friend and former husband, Lynden Johnson of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Jenna Czech, Andy Nagel, Ally Sapper, Courtney Wensman, TJ Bevans, Erik Sandman, Ethan Sandman, Jacob Wable and Nathan Wable; great-grandchildren, Charles, Julia, Noelle Czech and Nina Sapper and an array of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her cherished daughter Kari Bevans, and her siblings.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is honored to cherish the memory and celebrate the remarkable life of Katherine "Kay" Johnson.