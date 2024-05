March 23, 1939 - May 24, 2024

Kathaleen K. "G" Lienemann, 85, of Little Falls and formerly of Motley, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, at St. Otto's Care Center.

Time for visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

A full obituary will be published soon.