Karren Lynda Bonniwell, 53, Little Falls

February 3, 1966 - July 5, 2019

Karren Lynda Bonniwell, 53-year-old resident of Little Falls died Friday, July 5 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 12 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A family private burial will be held at a later date.

Karren Lynda Holmes was born on February 3, 1966 in London, United Kingdom to Roger and Carrole (Glaister) Holmes. Karren attended school in the United Kingdom. She was united in marriage to Mark Anthony Bonniwell. The couple moved to Colorado Springs, CO, where they lived for a few years. The couple and children later made a home in Minnesota. Karren enjoyed drawing, spending time with her grandchildren, Damian, Zackariah, Kailey, Logan, William and Link. Karren loved watching old British TV shows, drawing, spending time with family and friends, and listening to a wide variety of music.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Patrick (Tia) Bonniwell of Little Falls, Christopher Bonniwell of Little Falls, Paulette (Brandon) Marcyes of Fort Ripley, Alexandra Weil of Massachusetts and Timothy DeMarre of Little Falls; father, Roger Holmes of the United Kingdom; siblings, Darren (Rachel) Holmes and Steven (Vero) Holmes all of the United Kingdom.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrole Holmes and her husband, Mark Bonniwell.