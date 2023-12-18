December 3, 1955 - December 10, 2023

Karmel passed away on December 10, 2023, at her home in Goodyear, AZ surrounded by family.

Karmel was born on December 3, 1955, in St. Cloud to Richard and Irene (Bachel) Dickinson. She grew up living in Minnesota and Florida with her 12 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1974. On August 5, 1978, she married Larry Hill at the Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud, MN. After marriage, Karmel spent most of her life in St. Joesph where her and Larry welcomed 2 children, Mindy and Richard. Karmel spent most of her career life in customer service suiting her friendly, social personality. In 2018, Karmel and Larry moved to Goodyear, Arizona where they spent the rest of her life. Hobbies included quilting, casinos, reading, and spending time with family.

Karmel is survived by her loving husband, Larry Hill, children Mindy Hill (Mike Schipp), and Richard (Jennifer) Hill, Siblings: Kristen, Karen (Gerald), Kolleen (Douglas), Kelly (Yonsok), and Kim (Terry). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Angel (Nathan), Star, Jordan, Randi, Ryland, and Brody as well as 4 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Irene (Bachel) Dickinson, Siblings, Killian, Keenan, Keith, Kirk, Kevin, Kathy and Kenny.