Karlene E. Greulich, 87, Waite Park

September 19, 1934 – August 28, 2022

attachment-Karlene Greulich loading...

Karlene Ellen Greulich, age 87, Waite Park, MN died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Waite Park, MN where she will be reunited with her husband and parents.

Karlene was born September 19, 1934 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Ellen (Hughes) Ertl. She attended St. Joseph’s Grade School in Waite Park. Karlene graduated from Cathedral High School in 1952 and practical nurses training in Minneapolis in 1954. After nursing school, she worked a year at the Nicollet Clinic in Minneapolis. Karlene married Donald “Don” A. Greulich on September 8, 1956 in Albany, MN. She was employed by Dr. J. B. Gaida, Ophthalmologist, Ear, Nose and Throat for 23 years, Dr. L. H. Wittrock for 10 years, St. Joseph/Cold Spring Veterinary Clinic for 15 years and at Nahan Printing until June 10, 2001.

In her earlier years, Karlene was very active in MN 10 CB Club. She also received the Governor’s Award in 1996. Karlene was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. She loved her work and friends, pets, flowers, yard, camping, fishing, her home, and watching the Minnesota Twins. Karlene had a very generous heart and loved to share things with her friends.

Karlene is survived by her godchild, Randall J. Benoit and his family, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don on August 16, 1996, her father on July 31, 1993 and her mother on May 3, 2007.

A special thanks to neighbors Jim and Linda Rudolph and Dennis and Darlene Klug for all the special care and help during the last few years of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.