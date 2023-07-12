Karleen K. Spalding, 80, Little Falls

March 22, 1943 - July 9, 2023

attachment-Karleen Spalding loading...

Karleen K. Spalding, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away July 9 at Highland Senior Living Center surrounded by family. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Karleen on Wednesday July 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. Burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery.

Karleen was born in Slayton, Minnesota to DeLois (Judy) and Albert Spalding. She attended high school in Montevideo and graduated with a degree in education from Moorhead State University in 1966. She was united in marriage to Marlton Lindell on September 4, 1964, in Webster, South Dakota and had four boys together, Peter, Mark, David, and John. The couple started their family in Colorado, and eventually relocated to Little Falls, Minnesota.

Karleen taught English at West Fargo High School and continued teaching in Colorado and Minnesota. In addition, upon moving back to Minnesota, Karleen saw a need and set out to meet it by establishing Sunshine Daycare in Long Prairie. Karleen put her talents into use in several ways over the years, including work as a Real Estate Agent, Executive Director of a drug and alcohol treatment facility, and Program Counselor/Supervisor for Lutheran Social Services.

Karleen enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing, online PC gaming (specifically SIMS and World of Warcraft with her grandkids), finding garage sale bargains, learning, writing, reading, but most of all creating make believe worlds of adventure, fashion shows, sharing National Geographics & Reader Digest, visits to Dairy Queen, and helping her grandchildren with homework. She loved deeply and showed it.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son John Lindell, and brother Albert Spalding.

Left to cherish her memory is former husband, Marlton Lindell; sons Peter (MaryAnn) Lindell, Mark (Tammy) Lindell, David (Missy) Lindell; grandchildren Nathan, Lauren, Tim (Courtney), Emily (Joe), Brandt (Jessica), Brianna (Brayden), Desiree (Nick), Lindze (Jon); great grandchildren Mila, Hazel, Tevari, and Margo; siblings, David (Linda) Spalding, Linda (Doug) Duffy; and sister-in-law, Laura Spalding.