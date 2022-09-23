Kari Lynn Haug, 52, St. Cloud

July 9, 1970 - September 17, 2022

Kari Lynn Haug, age 52, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Interment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Kari was born July 9, 1970 in St. Cloud, MN to Marcus and Geraldine (Throlson) Haug, Jr. She was employed by Aria Communications.

Survivors include her children, Isaiah Haley of St. Cloud, MN; Samuel Haley of St. Cloud, MN; and Alyssa Haley of Minneapolis, MN; mother, Geraldine Haug of St. Cloud, MN; siblings, Marcus (Linda) Haug III of Copley, OH; Michael (Beata) Haug of Eau Claire, WI; and Gayle Haug of St. Cloud, MN; and three grandchildren, Milo, Isabelle and Emmett Smith.

She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Lorenda Ingersoll.