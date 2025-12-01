November 28, 1966 – November 25, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home

Karen Joan Snyder passed away on November 25, 2025.

A private Celebration will be held.

Karen was born to Leo and Marla Lahr on November 28, 1966, in Saint Cloud, MN.

She graduated from Apollo High School in 1985. Shortly after She married her husband, Michael Snyder in 1988, in Sauk Rapids, MN. Together they have three children, Courtney, Christopher, and Cody.

There was nothing that Karen loved more than being outside and spending time with her puppies. She absolutely loved her food and made sure it was exactly how she liked it. Karen loved to laugh and was always making her family laugh when they were together. Drive in movie theatres were often a fun pass time for her, as well as watching “Days of our lives,” and taking lots of naps.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Snyder; her children, Courtney Snyder, Christopher (Ashley) Snyder, and Cody Snyder; her puppies, Rascal and Lola.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Marla Lahr.