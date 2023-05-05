Karen K. Loso, 64, Richmond

July 4, 1958 - May 4, 2023

attachment-Karen Loso loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Karen K. Loso age 64, who died Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Karen was born July 4, 1958, in Albany, MN to Cyril and Agnes (Salzer) Gertken. She married Mark Loso on April 14, 2001.

Karen enjoyed many things; agate hunting, antiquing, a good garage sale, her dogs, casinos, family, and time with her friends. She enjoyed life and made the best of every situation. Karen had a genuine and warm personality that made her a joy to be around. She was especially proud of her son.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Ryan (Tia) Gertken, Ken (Courtney) Loso, Jessie (Jerry) Ramirez; siblings, Roger (Laura) Gertken, Kathy (Ron Hommerding) Yurczyk, Tony (Sharon) Gertken, David (Georgia) Gertken, Janet (Ken) Lewis, Bob (Kristi) Gertken, Cyril Jr. (Karen Lemke) Gertken, Mark Gertken; 5 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Herman Blenker; brother-in-law, John Yurczyk.

Karen will be missed by many.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.