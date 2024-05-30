Karen Bollig, 65, Little Falls

September 24, 1958 - May 29, 2024

Karen Ann Bollig, 65 passed away on Wednesday, May 29 unexpectedly at her home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31 from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Karen Ann Janowiak was born on September 24, 1958 in Bellingham, WA to the late Arthur Stanley and Edna (Fleischacker) Janowiak. The family lived in various cities and states throughout her life. Karen graduated from high school in Abilene, Texas. She moved to Little Falls, MN and worked at IWCO for 20 plus years and TO Plastics for a few years. Karen was united in marriage to William "Bill" Bollig on December 14, 2012. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, dancing, listening to music, spending time with her family, trips to the casino playing black jack and traveling to the following places: Dead Wood, SD, Montana, Wyoming, Las Vegas and most recently Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She will be loved and missed by many.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William "Bill" Bollig of Little Falls; children, James Kingery of Little Falls, David Vian of Brainerd, Rob (Rachel) Bollig of Randall, Shannon Peterson of Little Falls, Matt (Heidi) Bollig of Fort Ripley and Brandon Bollig of Brainerd; siblings, Ronald Janowiak, Randy Janowiak, Monte Janowiak, Katherine Carey and Marlene Janowiak all of Brainerd and 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Jesse Peterson; brother, John Janowiak and a niece, Misty.