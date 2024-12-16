Karen Ann Johnson, 90, Little Falls

February 12, 1934 - December 13, 2024

Karen Ann Johnson, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Brandon, South Dakota, went home to her Heavenly home on Friday, December 13 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Pastor Jim Steen officiating. The burial will be held Garreston, South Dakota at a later date. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Spirit of Truth Lutheran Church in Brandon, South Dakota: 112 E. Annabelle Street, Brandon, South Dakota 57005.

Karen Ann Larsen was born on February 12, 1934, in Minneapolis to the late Alf and Esther (Tollefson) Larsen. She grew up in Minneapolis, where she attended and graduated from Patrick Henry High School with the class of 1952. Karen worked at Wool Worth’s Store downtown, Minneapolis while in high school. She enrolled and attended the University of Minnesota until 1956. She also worked for the credit bureau in downtown Minneapolis. She met her future husband, K. Roger Johnson while she was a junior attending the University of Minnesota. the couple started dating in April of 1955 and were engaged in July of 1955 and on, March 24, 1956, she was united in marriage to Rev. Roger Johnson. They were blessed with three sons, Paul, David and Mark. As a pastor's wife she was kept very busy from attending family night, couples’ night teaching vacation Bible school, and serving and ministering on several committees for the church. She treasured her time as pastor's wife for 36 years. Karen worked for a short time as a substitute teacher in Minneapolis, Ambrose, ND, Harvey, ND, and Caledonia, MN. The couple ministered in the following cities through- out their lives: Ambrose, ND: 1956-1961, Harvey, ND: 1961-1966, Caledonia, MN: 1966-1979, Garretson, SD: 1979-1992, Brandon, SD: 1992 until August 2024. The couple moved to Little Falls in in August of 2024 to be closer to family. Karen loved and cherished her 36 years as a pastor's wife, ministering to families and working side by side with her husband. She gives all thanks, glory and praise to the Heavenly Father for blessing her family.

Left to cherish her family are her loving husband, K. Roger Johnson of Little Falls; sons, David (Valerie) Johnson of Papillion, NE, Paul (Minette) Johnson of Starbuck, MN and Mark (Sarah) Johnson of Pierz, MN; grandchildren, Marta, Lars, Brittany, Kyle, Karena and Isaac Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alf and Esther Larsen and a brother, Eugene Larsen.