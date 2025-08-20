NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt when a car and a semi collided in Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Wednesday, just before 3:00 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township near New London.

A van driven by 49-year-old Dawn Sprifke of Sartell was going east on County Road 40 when she collided with a semi and trailer which was going north on County Road 5.

The semi was driven by 45-year-old Asman F Farah of Minneapolis.

Sprifke was airlifted to the hospital. Farah was taken to CentraCare Hospital by ambulance.

The crash is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

They were assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, New London Ambulance, New London Fire Department, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Lakes Area 1st Responders, CentraCare EMS, and Life Link.

