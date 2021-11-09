Jurassic Quest Returning To Minnesota In February

Attention dino-loving toddlers and parents: Jurassic Quest is returning to Minneapolis in 2022! The event is slated to be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center from February 4-6.

Jurassic Quest features more than 100 of the most realistic dinosaurs ever found on Earth. According to its website, "no other dinosaur event even comes close."

There will also be dinosaur-themed bounce houses for all ages, animal art temporary tattoos, dinosaur arts and crafts for kids to make, dinosaur rides, fossil digs, baby dinos, walking dinosaurs and an ancient oceans exhibit.

Our four-year old knows alllllll about Jurassic Quest thanks for a video they did with the "T Rex Ranch" YouTube channel.

A kids' ticket with unlimited rides cost $33-36 depending on whether or not you go during peak hours, while child and adult standard tickets are $19-22. All kids over two must have a ticket.

Peak hours are described as Saturday and Sunday all day, off-peak hours are all weekdays (all day).

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned