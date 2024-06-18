What’s Open — and What’s Not — on Juneteenth 2024 in Minnesota?

In 2021, President Biden signed-into-law the "Juneteenth National Independence Day Act" which recognizes June 19th each year as a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States.

And because it's a federal holiday, banks and US stock markets are closed.

The United States Postal Service will be closed and there will be no normal mail delivery. However, the USPS will operate its holiday premium Priority Mail Express.

UPS and FedEx will operate as usual.

Get our free mobile app

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz signed a bill in 2023 making Juneteenth a state holiday. So state workers have the day off.

Stearns, Benton and Sherburne County offices will also be closed.

City of St. Cloud offices will be closed. However, garbage and recycling pickup will run as scheduled. Area city offices will also be closed for the holiday.

Most major retailers will be open on Juneteenth 2024. Places like Target, Walmart, Costco and restaurant and coffee shop chains as well as grocery stores should be open across Minnesota and nationwide.

The term Juneteenth is a portmanteau -- a mash-up of two words -- in this case, "June" and "Nineteenth." That date in 1865 was when the last enslaved people learned of their freedom through the Emancipation Proclamation in former Confederate states.

Last weekend, St. Cloud observed Juneteenth with an annual celebration at Lake George.