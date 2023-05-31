Minnesota’s June Weather Outlook: It’s Coming In Hot

UNDATED (WJON New) -- We already know the early part of June is going to be well above normal for temperatures, but is it going to stay that throughout the month?

The Climate Prediction Center has released its outlook for June.

They say Minnesota is expected to have above normal temperatures on average throughout the month, with especially the northwestern corner of the state well above normal.

Here in St. Cloud our average high temperature at the beginning of June is 74 degrees. We know we are expecting highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s at least for the first week of June. By the end of the month, the normal high temperature for St. Cloud is 82 degrees.

If you are looking for ways to beat the heat in the St. Cloud metro area over the next several days, splash pads and the quarries are your best bets. Pools don't start opening until June 7th.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting our dry stretch to continue with below-normal rainfall expected. The driest area will be up in the Arrowhead region of the state.

St. Cloud averages just over four inches of rain in the month of June.

May was a very dry month in St. Cloud with just .87 inches of rain, well below the 3.50 inches of rain we normally get for the month.

This is the fourth driest May on record in St. Cloud. The only ones that have had less rain were in 1900 with .20 inches, in 1948 with .32 inches, and in 1967 with .82 inches.

For the three spring months of March, April, and May combined we did have 7.50 inches of rain, just a quarter inch below normal, but of course, almost all of that came early on in the season.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says about 30 percent of the state is abnormally dry with the regions most impacted the northwest, west-central, and southern parts of the state.

