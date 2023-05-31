Near Record High Temperatures in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With a stretch of days with several 90-degree highs in the forecast, will we be setting any records so early in the summer?

The National Weather Service says our official high on Tuesday was 88 degrees. The record high for that date is 99, so no record on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, our high is expected to be around 90 degrees. The record high in St. Cloud for the last day of May is 105 degrees, so we're not likely to break a record on Wednesday.

Record Highs in St. Cloud for the early part of June, along with the forecast highs:

June 1st - 93 (record), 90 (forecast)

June 2nd - 93 (record), 90 (forecast)

June 3rd - 92 (record), 92 (forecast)

June 4th - 97 (record), 89 (forecast)

June 5th - 98 (record), 89 (forecast)

The average high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 73 degrees.

St. Cloud averages 11 days in the 90s each year. In 2022 we were just below that with seven 90-degree days, however in 2021 (the hot drought year), we were well above average with 20 days in the 90s.

