June 20, 1939 - August 11, 2025

June Elizabeth (Moreland) Thompson, 86, of Brainerd, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 11 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN.

Born June 20, 1939, in New Underwood, SD, June was the daughter of Jesse and Mary (Ramsay) Moreland. She grew up in Red Owl, SD, and attended high school in Sturgis, graduating with the class of 1957. She married Clayton Overland in November 1957, and together they welcomed three children: Carmen, Todd, and Dwight. They later divorced in 1972. June married Robert Thompson in Reno, NV on December 31, 1972 and became a stepmother to his children, Rhonda and Ethan. Roundup, MT; Pilot Rock, OR; and Hayden Lake, ID were among the places they called home. After Robert’s passing in 2010, June moved to Huntley, MT in 2013. Throughout her working years, June held roles as a legal secretary, receptionist, and an office manager. She had a sweet, quiet personality with a warm smile. June filled her days with friends, family, shopping, and activities she loved most -- whether she was singing karaoke, attending rodeos, or dancing. June belonged to the Whitewood Saddle Club, where she rode barrels and poles on her horse Flicka and served as a timer for ropings. She loved country music (especially Alan Jackson), reading, road trips with Robert, Family Feud, a cold Coors Light, and a sweet treat—cookies and cornbread were among her favorites. Her love for animals was lifelong. From her horses to her cherished cats Fifi and Ronnie, and the family dogs Molly and JoJo -- June loved tending to her animals and helping with ranch chores. She enjoyed dressing up for every occasion and was known for her great sense of style. She was a proud supporter of her grandchildren, attending many sporting events and activities over the years. She never forgot a birthday and was known for sending cards to everyone she knew, each one handwritten in her beautiful cursive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mary Moreland; infant brother, Donald Moreland; brother, Jesse Moreland; brother-in-law, John Beckloff; and husband, Robert Thompson. June is survived by her children Carmen (Frank) Wurnig of Minnesota; Todd (Doreen) Overland of South Dakota; Dwight (Kathy) Overland of Idaho; Rhonda (Wes) Martin of South Dakota; and Ethan (Lisa) Thompson of Pennsylvania; her sister Dottie Mae Beckloff of Alabama; sister-in-law, Carolyn Moreland of South Dakota; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned for a future date in Red Owl, SD.