Julie L. Scholz, 60, Upsala

February 7, 1962 – June 27, 2022

Julie Lynn Scholz, age 60 of Upsala, MN passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church Upsala, MN. Visitation on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 4-8 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm at the church and one hour prior to Mass on Saturday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Julie was born on February 7, 1962 in Little Falls, MN to Loren and Luella (Edwards) Paul. She married William Scholz on January 8, 1982 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Upsala. Julie provided daycare for many years and most recently for her two grandsons, Quinn and Wyatt, to whom she enjoyed spoiling. She had a heart of gold and was a caregiver to all. She enjoyed painting yard art, gardening, her dogs and shopping. Her passion was growing flowers. She also spent time riding in the side-by-side with Bill looking for deer.

Julie is survived by her loving husband, William “Bill” of Upsala, MN, son, Lance (Tammy) Scholz of Upsala, MN, two grandsons, Quinn and Wyatt, mother, Luella Paul of Holdingford, MN, sisters, Tammy (Paul) Luethmers of Albany, MN, Dana Paul of Holdingford, MN.

Preceded in death by her father, Loren Paul and an infant brother and sister.