Julie A. Sell, 58, Clear Lake

May 10, 1965 - October 10, 2023

A visitation will be from 4-8PM on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Drive in St. Cloud for Julie Sell, 58 of Clear Lake who died suddenly on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at her home in Clear Lake.

Julie was born May 10, 1965 in St. Cloud to Marvin & Sandra (Hansen) Kruchten. She married Jeffrey Sell on April 27, 1991 and they later divorced. She worked as an apartment manager and realtor in the area. Julie loved the outdoors and being in the sun, especially being on the lake pontooning. She loved getting into projects with her fiancée, Jason. Woodworking, and working on the lawn and her flowers. She enjoyed spending time ice skating,quilting and playing cards with family and friends. Christmas was a wonderful time of year for her and she loved decorating, especially her tree. She liked going up north 4 wheeling and playing bean bags with her kids and family. She was a very creative with anything that she did, she loved her bling and sparkles and anything sweet especially Twizzlers. Most importantly she loved her family and her grandchildren, she had a huge impact on a lot of people’s lives and always had motherly advice to so many people in her life. She was always so positive and radiant.

She is survived by her fiancée, Jason Eatros of Clear Lake; daughters, Rachael (Jeremy) Matthies of Clear Lake; Carrie Marie Sell of Grand Forks, ND; Sara Sell (Levi Lindberg) of Clearwater; grandchildren, Lenna Matthies, Mason Matthies and Leo Lindberg, mother, Sandra Kruchten of Becker; brothers and sister, Bob Kruchten of Becker; Sherry Cox of Kentucky; Daryl Kruchten of Clear Lake.

She was preceded in death by her father and dog Roxi.