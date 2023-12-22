Julian “Butch” Kortenbusch, 75, St. Cloud

October 14, 1948 - December 20, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 29, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Julian “Butch” Kortenbusch, 75 of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, December 20th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 28th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. St. Anthony’s Parish prayers will be at 4pm on Thursday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Butch was born on October 14, 1948 in Melrose, MN to Anthony and Clara (Burg) Kortenbusch. He met Kathy Ripplinger while they were both working at Fingerhut and they were married on July 25, 1975 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Butch worked at Tidy Turkey Farms in New Munich for 40 years retiring in 2011. He loved tinkering on his Caterpillar garden tractor. He loved socializing with family and friends and was very easy going. Butch loved playing pull tabs. He treasured spending time with family and his grandkids were very important to him. He would never hesitate to help others in need.

Butch is survived by his daughters Brenda Libbesmeier of Richmond and Kelly Corona (Ross Lemke) of St. Joseph, grandchildren Eric (Angie) Hansen, Matthew (April) Hansen, Justin Hansen, Ashley Corona, Andrew Libbesmeier and Selena Corona, great grandchildren Mason Hansen, Mikel Hansen, Miles Hansen, Owan Hansen, Jackson Hansen and Maverick Hansen and siblings Ken (Ruth) of Albany, Stan (Jane) of Albany, Renee (Ted) Kemper of Melrose, Donna (Mike) Welle of New Munich and Judy (Jeff) Klaphake of Albany.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathy in 2011 and step-father Art Doll.

The family would like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital for all of their care and efforts for Butch.