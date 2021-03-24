Juletta R. Weber, 91, St. Cloud

May 11, 1929 – March 22, 2021

Juletta Rose Weber, age 91, St. Cloud, MN, slipped away to her long requested “peace and quiet” with Jesus on Monday, March 22, 2021 at her home in St. Cloud.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Juletta was born May 11, 1929 in St. Cloud, MN to Martin and Lucille (Lausted) Gottwalt. She married John F. Weber in 1952 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park, MN. Juletta was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Juletta was a gentle woman of God, willing and generous volunteer, and creative and loving mother who bravely followed her husband, John, on their adventures.

Survivors include daughters and son; Mary (Peter Fleck) Weber; Katherine (Jeff) Kleinbaum; Sandra (Tom) Lanz; Pamela (Russ Portele); Judy (Mike) Schmidt; Laura (Mike Anderson) Sandstrom; Martha (Dave) LaVoi; John (Cindy) Weber Jr; and Maggie (Joel Lombard); siblings, Dave Gottwalt; Phyllis Mohs; sister-in-law, Rosemary Thielman; 18 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John on July 30, 1997, brother Thomas Gottwalt, sister, Winnifred Schonning

We will never forget your warm hand on our faces. Good night, mom. God Bless You. We Love You.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to their mom’s personal care attendants, Becky, Kelly and Anjie from Arise Cares, for their compassionate care and making it possible for Juletta to remain in her home for the past two years.