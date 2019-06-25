Judy Keller, 67, Foley

May 14, 1952 - June 23, 2019

Judy Keller, age 67 of Foley, passed away June 23, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be 10:30 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Thursday, June 27th at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Judy Ann Keller was born on May 14, 1952 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Roy and Arlene (Theisen) Wegman. She graduated from Foley High School in 1970. She was united in marriage to Jerome Keller on September 4, 1971 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. She worked at Xcel Optical in Sauk Rapids for several years and also at Electrolux until her retirement. Judy enjoyed many activities including: bowling and playing cards, traveling, flower gardening, baking and playing bingo. She also treasured the time fishing and camping with her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends

She is survived by her husband, Jerome of Foley and sons: Tim (Sonja), Foley; Jeremy (Melissa), Sauk Rapids; Jamey, Foley and Todd of St. Cloud, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and brothers and sisters: Duane (Sue), Clear Lake; Ron (Juleen), Foley; Joan (Dave) Habiger, Crosby; Dan (Cloanne), Foley; Allan (Jill), Foley; Tammy (Bert) Mathiowetz, Becker and Sandy (Troy) Lehnen of Foley. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Wegman.