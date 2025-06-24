March 11, 1943 - June 21, 2025

attachment-Judith Paulson loading...

Services celebrating the life of Judith Ann Paulson, age 82 of St. Cloud, will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 25, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. There will be a gathering before the service starting at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Judith was born March 11, 1943, in California to Norman and Lucille (Westberg) Barry. She grew up in Larimore, ND. She lived in Grand Forks for several years until moving to St. Cloud. Judith was the bookkeeper for a printing company in Grand Forks. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Peggy (Kurt) Jaberg, Fargo; Todd (Julie) Paulson, Arvilla, ND; Suzanne Paulson, St. Cloud; and Barry (Sriwan) Paulson, St. Cloud. She is also survived by her brother, Dave (Patricia) Barry, Mandan, ND; 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kenny Barry and Donald Barry.