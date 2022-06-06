Judith Lickteig, 70, Little Falls

September 18, 1951 - June 3, 2022

Judith Lickteig, 70, died at her home on June 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 8 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Judith "Judy" Ann Ringwelski was born September 18, 1951 in Little Falls, MN to the late Joseph Peter and Cecelia (Pelkey) Ringwelski. She lived in Little Falls with her family where she attended Little Falls Community Schools. Judy graduated with the class of 1970. She was united in marriage to George Peterson and the couple made their home in St. Cloud. After the death of George, she was united in marriage to Steven Lickteig, the couple made their home in Little Falls. Judy worked as a certified nurse's aide for 33 years. She worked at St. Otto's Care Center, the West Side Bar and Larson Boats throughout her life. She enjoyed diamond art, cross stich, word finds, playing bingo and going to the casino with friends. Judy enjoyed traveling and treasured a trip on an Alaskan Cruise. She loved spending time with her family and her many friends at Alverna Apartments.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Joe) Dreiling of Little Falls, Shelia (Gerhard) Schyma of Browerville; grandchildren, Montana Chirhart, Nalren Peterson, Sammi Dreiling, Angel Peterson, Bayley Dreiling and Ava Schyma; sister, Deb (Joe) Delong of Vadnais Heights; many nieces, nephews plus many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cecelia Ringwelski; husbands, George Peterson and Steven Lickteig; brother, Joe Ringwelski; nephew, Brian Ringwelski and a brother-in-law, Gary Lickteig.

The pallbearers will be: Troy Ringwelski, Todd Ringwelski, Trent Ringwelski, Gerhard Schyma, Brandon Schyma and Nalren Peterson