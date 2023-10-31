Judith “Judy” Ellen Oistad, 84, Sartell

October 4, 1939 – October 27, 2023

Funeral service for Judith “Judy” Ellen Oistad, age 84, of Sartell, MN will be on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11 AM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9 – 11 AM at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Judy passed away on October 27, 2023, at Country Manor Campus, Sartell, MN. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud, MN.

Judy (Anderson) Oistad was born on October 4, 1939, to Juel and Ethel (Heiraas) Anderson in Detroit Lakes, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Hitterdal, MN, and then graduated from Hitterdal High School in 1957. She was united in marriage to Joseph (Joe) Oistad on March 28, 1959, and they subsequently moved to Elbow Lake, MN, where they became the parents of three sons: Jeffrey, Joel, and Jonathan. A foster son, Mario Hernandez, joined their family later.

The family later moved to Rosemount and then Apple Valley, MN, where Joe continued his teaching and coaching career and where Judy worked as a paraprofessional at an elementary school. In 1985, after Joe’s retirement, they moved to Paradise Point on Big Floyd Lake near Detroit Lakes, MN, and Judy began working in gift shops. That continued a few years later when they moved to St. Cloud to be closer to their grandchildren.

Judy loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports and spent many hours traveling to ballgames all over the region. She also faithfully cared for Joe as his health slowly failed in the years before his passing in 2005. She then moved to her patio home in Sartell, before spending the last year and a half of her life at Country Villa at Country Manor in Sartell.

Judy was a faithful member of Calvary Community Church, an unabashed witness of her faith in Jesus Christ, and a prayer warrior who prayed faithfully for her family and friends daily. She also loved her Minnesota Twins baseball team, the Timberwolves, and college basketball.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Lorrie) Oistad, Sartell, Joel (Joanie) Oistad, New Prague, Jonathan (Denise) Oistad, Oregon City, OR, Mario (Kate) Hernandez, New Hope, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, brother, Ed (Collene) Anderson, Ulen and sister, Susan (Ken) Beske, Elko and sister-in-law, Julie Anderson, Hitterdal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juel and Ethel Anderson, husband, Joseph, brother, John Anderson, nephew, Jeremy Beske and great-niece, Alexis Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to Calvary Community Church.