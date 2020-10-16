Judith Ann Stevens, 78, Sartell, formerly of Upsala

August 26, 1942 - October 11, 2020

Judi Stevens, age 78, of Sartell, MN formerly of Upsala, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 11, 2020. Judi was a longtime resident and homemaker in Upsala MN.

Due to Covid-19 private funeral services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Celebration Lutheran Church, Sartell, MN. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Judi was an amazing and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, volunteer, and homemaker. Judi was always very active in her church and enjoyed Ruth Circle, teaching Release Time and Sunday School. Judi loved sewing, quilting, baking, cooking, crocheting, ceramics classes and listening to Elvis. She loved tending to her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens, boating on Pine lake as well as trips to Grand Marais, The Boundary Waters and yearly trips to Mexico and The Dominican Republic. She loved animals and was known to have lots of outdoor friends; she once befriended a blackbird that she nursed back to life that followed her and her dogs around the yard when she went outside. Judi loved to talk and made friends wherever she went. She loved her family and set family traditions that will be carried forward as part of her legacy. Judi’s love and famous stories will never be forgotten; we love you Mom!!!

Survived by beloved husband of 58 years, Dan; children: Toby, Kristin (Joel), Carey (Jared); grandchildren: Mychal, Marissa, Eli, Libby, Daniel, Christopher, Matthew, Olivia (John), Lexie and Sophie; great grandchild: Lydia. Judi’s grandchildren meant the world to her and she will be remembered fondly for her autographed/dated handmade holiday decorations, bunnies, ornaments, quilts and doilies. Grandma was known for her amazing pies, annual Easter Egg hunts, life stories, and delicious Sunday/holiday dinners.

Judi was preceded in death by parents: JoAnn and William Feikema.

Special thanks to CentraCare Hospice and Assumption Home for their compassionate care during Judi’s final days.