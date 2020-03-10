Judge OKs $34M Sex Abuse Settlement With New Ulm Diocese

NEW ULM (AP) — A bankruptcy judge has approved a $34 million settlement between the Diocese of New Ulm in Minnesota and nearly 100 people who say they were sexually abused by priests and others.

Bishop John LeVoir apologized to sexual abuse survivors during the hearing Tuesday.

The diocese serving Catholics in southern and west-central Minnesota also agreed to implement 17 child protection protocols.

Attorney Jeff Anderson represents many of the survivors and says both the settlement and the hearing were "powerful." The diocese filed for bankruptcy protection three years ago.

All 93 claimants have approved terms of the settlement.