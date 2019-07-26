Judge Gives Young Dad 2nd Chance in Child Punishment Case

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to malicious punishment of a child involving his infant daughter has been sentenced.

Twenty-five-year-old Scott Stang was given a stay of imposition. It means that the conviction is considered a felony until Stang successfully completes probation. At that point, the offense level is reduced to a misdemeanor on his long-term record.

Stang will have to spend five days in jail and complete 40 hours of community service in addition to several conditions set forth by the judge including no contact with the girl unless an adult is present.

According to the complaint, the mother left the four-month-old child with Stang while she went out. When she returned an hour later, the mother said Stang was clutching his head and the child was screaming.

Records show the child had bruises on her cheeks, neck, arms, under her left eye, and on her back. Stang told investigators he didn't mean to squeeze the girl that hard, admitted to causing the bruising by pushing his thumbs into her head and admitted to holding the girl so tightly that he heard the child gasp for air.

Text messages between Stang and the mother showed Stang said he didn't mean to bruise her, that he was just trying to calm her down.

Stang must meet several probationary requirements for five years before the offense level will be reduced.