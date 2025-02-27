School Employee Charged With Using AI to Produce Sexual Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Minnesota man has been charged with creating child pornography using AI.

The criminal complaint from the U.S. Justice Department says 30-year-old William Haslach of Woodbury worked as a school lunch monitor and traffic guard from August 2021 until January 2025 in School District 622. He also was a paraprofessional and youth summer programs assistant from 2021 until 2024 in the Stillwater School District.

Haslach used his access to children to take non-explicit photos of children in his care. He then used those images to produce morphed/AI photos of those minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Haslach also had and received child pornography involving children abused by others.

Investigators believe there may be other victims relevant to this investigation. If your child has been in close contact with Haslach, and/or if you or your child is aware of Haslach taking a photo of your child, please contact the Minnesota BCA’s Tip Line at 651-793-2465 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

If you are a parent of a child who has at any point been under the care of Haslach, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has set up a website to provide you with resources and further information about this case: www.justice.gov/usao-mn/haslach-child-exploitation-case-school-district-employee-0

