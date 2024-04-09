70s in the Forecast for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Patios could be very popular this weekend. We could see our first 70-degree days by this weekend.

The forecast is calling for highs to be in the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday, as well as into Monday.

The normal high for this time of the year in St. Cloud is about 53 degrees, so we'll be about 20 degrees above normal.

While it will be warm, we won't be anywhere close to setting a record. The record highs for those dates are all in the mid to upper 80s.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jacob Beitlich says the clouds will clear out statewide Friday evening:

"And then Saturday 70s say maybe the southern half of the state...60s elsewhere."

He says highs in the 70s will be more widespread on Sunday. Spring-like temperatures are expected for the next ten days across the state.

The median first 70-degree day in St. Cloud is April 17th, so we could be trending just a bit ahead of the median. The earlier St. Cloud has ever had a 70-degree day is March 5th, 1987. The latest we've recorded our first 70-degree day is on May 16th, 1996.

Our warmest days so far this spring are 68 and 67-degree highs back on March 11th and 12th.

