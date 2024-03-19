Joyce Evelyn Daley, 101, Sartell

September 26, 1922 - March 13, 2024

Joyce Daley, age 101, passed away on March 13, 2024 and is buried at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings MN.

Joyce Evelyn Daley, lovingly known as "Aunt Joyce", was born near Welch Minnesota on September 26, 1922 to parents of Irish-Scottish descent, Daniel and Ella Daley. Joyce and her sister and two brothers grew up on the family farm.

Joyce graduated from Hastings MN High School and the Minneapolis Business College. Her diploma states "Executive Secretary" and it was during the era of short hand and dictation and typewriters that did not self correct. Her first job was with the Sexton Company, an insurance agency in Minneapolis. Later she worked for Archer Daniels Midland as a secretary for 17 years. Her last job was as a legal secretary in the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for 15 years.

Joyce traveled much of the United States by automobile, then traveled with tour groups, twice going on two overseas tours to European countries and to England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales. She took two cruises with friends; one to the Bahamas and one to Alaska. Joyce was part of a missions trip to Mexico with her church, helping with the food preparation for the rest of the team working on construction projects and Bible School.

Always a physically active person, Joyce enjoyed many years of golfing, some cross-country skiing, and belonged to a Square Dance Club. After retiring in 1985 Joyce joined the Minneapolis Municipal Hiking Club enjoying group day trips by bus to hike in numerous parks in and out of town. She served on several committees there. She also loved fishing, getting in and out of the boat even at age 80 as agile as a teenager, and was willing to bait her own hook and take the fish off!

Joyce moved from her home on 22nd Avenue So. Minneapolis to a lovely senior co-op, Nokomis Square, in 1985. She was one of the first purchasers and lived to be the oldest resident as well as the longest resident. There she served on the Board for six years as well as volunteering on the gardening committee for years, where you would see her pulling weeds and picking up sticks. Joyce proudly brought her visitors to see the beautiful flower gardens. She continued doing that for years until she said she "couldn't get back up anymore", after being on her hands and knees.

Never one to be idle, Joyce also volunteered to serve as an election judge for years. Joyce was always up to date on national and international affairs. She had a great interest in her family genealogy, preparing a booklet of it for her 14 nieces and nephews; also keeping it up to date until the last two years of her life.

Joyce was an active member of Park Avenue Methodist Church for decades and whether it was freezing weather or exhausting heat, Joyce faithfully drove herself to church until she was 99 and 1/2. She also drove to get her groceries, taking along a neighbor who didn't have a car. Making her own meals was just part of her independence. After a fall and broken leg, at 99 ½ Joyce was moved to Country Villa Assisted Living in Sartell MN to be near her niece and niece's husband.

Joyce attributed her bright mind to her years of playing Bridge and said there was so much to memorize in that game that it kept her memory sharp. After surviving being hospitalized with a very severe case of Covid and then being transferred to a nursing home in Litchfield MN in 2023, followed by a remarkable recovery, her niece Judi and husband Sam brought Joyce back to her Assisted Living Apartment. A few hours later Judi went back to Joyce's apartment to check on her status before bedtime. Joyce was not in her room and Judi found Joyce in the dining room playing cards with 3 other friends! She had the winning hand! The next day Joyce celebrated her 101st birthday!

This quiet and unassuming, loving and humble little lady (about 95 pounds) made many friends who loved and admired her wherever she worked, lived or volunteered. No complaints were ever heard from her. Joyce was always interested in the people in her life and how they were doing; she had no desire for attention or admiration for herself.

Joyce passed away on March 13, 2024 and is buried at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings MN. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, sister Ethel Daley Heilig and brothers Freeman and Lawrence Daley. Many of her 14 nieces and nephews have died long before Joyce came to the end of her life on earth. She will be sadly missed by those of us who remain.