Joyce Ebnet, 58, Holdingford

December 24, 1960 – October 6, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Joyce Ebnet, age 58 of Holdingford, will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, October 10 at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the St. Hedwig’s parish cemetery. Joyce died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Wednesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Holdingford and again after 9:30 AM, Thursday at the church in Holdingford. St. Mary’s parish prayers will be at 5:00 PM, Wednesday at the funeral home.

Joyce was born December 24, 1960 in St. Cloud to Peter and Betty (Schmitt) Gaida. She spent the first few years living in St. Cloud and then the family moved to Holdingford, where Joyce spent the rest of her life. She married Neil Ebnet on February 29, 1992 in Holdingford. Joyce worked at several jobs over the years, including Fingerhut, bartending, working as a nursing assistant at several nursing homes, but most of all, she was a homemaker taking care of her husband and children. She enjoyed cooking, especially chocolate chip cookies. She always made sure everyone was well fed and had their favorite snacks and beverages. She loved spending time at the cabin with her family, playing games or sitting around the campfire. She was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary Catholic Church and she was a life member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Auxiliary.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Neil, Holdingford; her daughters, Stephanie (Curt) Derichs, Otsego; Cassie (Bryan) Novak, St. Cloud; Kayla (Mark) Solorz, St. Joseph; her mother, Betty Gaida, Holdingford; her brothers, Bill Gaida, Sartell; Dave Gaida, Holdingford and 4 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Peter Gaida, in March of 2010.