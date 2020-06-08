Joyce A. Walcheski, 63, Foley

August 2, 1956 - June 4, 2020

Joyce A. Walcheski, age 63 of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 4, 2020 at her home. Celebration of life will be at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 2:30 PM. A prayer will take place at 11:00 AM. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joyce A. Walcheski was born on August 2, 1956 to Ervin and Helen (Strand) Kampa. She was married to “Big” Jim Walcheski and together they raised 4 children. She was an amazing stay at home mother and once her children grew old she worked at Fingerhut for 34 years. Joyce absolutely loved keeping her home spotless, gardening, garage sailing and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing mother.

She is survived by her children, Shawn, Jerry, Jesse (Rachel), Nichole; grandsons, Clayton and Cole; siblings, Janet (Jerry), JoAnn, Gerald (Karen), Delroy (Lana) and Dale.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ronnie Kampa (Kitty).