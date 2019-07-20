Joy A. Morton, 77, Princeton

January 28, 1942 - July 17, 2019

Joy Ann Schumacher was born on January 28, 1942, to Wallace and Irene (Buck) Schumacher in Red Wing, Minnesota. She met sweetheart Bruce Nash Morton in St. Francis, and they were married on November 4, 1961. They created their home in Princeton, and together they raised three daughters. Joy walked strongly in her faith as a member at Freshwaters UMC for many years. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, painting, and doing crafts. Joy was also an avid gardener and would spend many hours tending to her many flower beds. She will be remembered for being kind and making friends wherever she went. Above all else, Joy was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 17, 2019, at the Elim Home in Princeton.

Joy is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Bruce of Princeton; daughters, Shelly (Thomas) Freichels of Sauk Rapids, Tracey (Bradley) Hunt of Milaca, and Jennifer (Daniel) Wudtke of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Alyssa, Sadie, Joshua, and Hannah; and brothers, Wallace (Corey) Schumacher of Oregon, Gary (Faye) Schumacher of California, and Don Schumacher of Anoka.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and many other relatives and friends.